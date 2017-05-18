Sworn park rangers in Chico an innovative idea, city official says
Assistant City Manager Chris Constantin said this recently when discussing the proposal to convert the city's three park rangers into sworn officers . While many members of the public have called them ranger-cops or police-rangers, Constantin calls it a “ranger-plus” program, with rangers who could have “enhanced capabilities.” It is an innovative way for the city to leverage resources at a lower cost, Constantin said.
