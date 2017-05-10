Step-by-step painting part of OLLI su...

Step-by-step painting part of OLLI summer schedule

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Artist Christine MacShane's work hangs on the walls of The Studio 561. This summer she will teach classes for OLLI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man deported 15 times. 6yr old critical 48 min Bob Luvs Criminals 4
Clinton had Won she would've fired Comey 1 hr Godfrey 1
Trump to go to MECCA! Is he a MUSLIM? 4 hr a-citizen 6
TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise! 5 hr a-citizen 23
A Short History of Liberal Lunacy - First they ... 5 hr a-citizen 2
J Comey to PresiDUNCE Trump: "I HOPE you DO HAV... 5 hr a-citizen 3
Feinstein’s Husband Wins Near-Bil $ CA Contract 5 hr a-citizen 5
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC