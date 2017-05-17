State of disrepair

The authors are Chico State journalism students, two of whom work at the campus' student newspaper, The Orion, where a similar version of this story was published. The second oldest campus in the California State University system has a $166 million backlog of maintenance needs - a problem that, according to a campus-wide inspection by Georgia-based consultant ISES Corp. last year, has the potential "to shut down the whole campus."

