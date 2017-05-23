Starving Student: Happy hour at Momona a deal, but less filling
Unfortunately, more time does not equate to more money to eat, so happy hour has become my best friend. It has also become the best time to try foods that are typically more expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glad The Russians Won Elec 4 Trump
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Sean Hannity's Mom won't look at him. She pukes...
|3 hr
|BadHairLifeSean
|6
|The eternal question about liberalism?
|4 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|1
|A Face Even A Mother Would Cringe At
|4 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|2
|Trump Budget to Granny; No Medicare, No Food St...
|5 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|2
|Trump's COMRADE FLYNN gets 2 More Subpoenas!
|9 hr
|CitizenRadicalPerv
|3
|It's Confirmed, All ConservaTURD RepubliKLAN Is...
|9 hr
|FakeFoxNewsLIES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC