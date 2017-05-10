Speedy doctor lies about medical emer...

Speedy doctor lies about medical emergency, faces 3 years in prison

13 hrs ago

Oroville >> A doctor caught driving 95 mph then lying and fabricating evidence that said he was on his way to a medical emergency was found guilty of felony charges. Nickesh Pravin Shah, 49, of San Francisco, was found guilty of preparing false evidence and offering false evidence in a case that has spanned more than four years.

