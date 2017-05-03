Soulful trio embarks on new adventures, say goodbye to Chico
Nick Cunningham, Madi Sipes and Caleb Koehn of Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue just released a new single, “Blue Jean Baby” which will be featured in an episode of the CW's “iZombie” TV drama-horror comedy in June. When three best friends formed a band a couple years ago, they didn't anticipate they would be miles away from one another trying to put out their music.
