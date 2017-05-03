Soulful trio embarks on new adventure...

Soulful trio embarks on new adventures, say goodbye to Chico

Nick Cunningham, Madi Sipes and Caleb Koehn of Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue just released a new single, “Blue Jean Baby” which will be featured in an episode of the CW's “iZombie” TV drama-horror comedy in June. When three best friends formed a band a couple years ago, they didn't anticipate they would be miles away from one another trying to put out their music.

