Silver Dollar Fair runs Thursday through Monday in Chico
Chico >> The sawdust and bales of hay have been delivered to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, laying the groundwork for animals, food, rides and boot-stomping music that rolls out Thursday. Thursday is Silver Dollar Day, with admission just one buck for all.
