Silent walk precedes next Death Cafe Chico meeting Sunday

14 hrs ago

A Walk in Silence for Remembrance and Reflection through the Chico Cemetery will precede a meeting of Death Cafe Chico on Sunday. Check-in for the 5:30 p.m. walk is near the mausoleum building, just right of the entrance.

