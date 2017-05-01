School board to discuss career technical education, summer school
Chico >> The Chico Unified School District board of trustees will discuss career technical education, summer school and facility improvements at a meeting Wednesday. District staff will also update the board on CUSD progress in meeting grant requirements and an overview of the secondary summer school program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mrs. Clinton WON the Popular VOTE by 3,000,000 ...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|100 days 1000 LIES
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Mr Trump, I've study Andrew Jackson. You Are No...
|5 hr
|AndrewJohnson
|1
|President TRUMP gets a F in American History!
|5 hr
|AndrewJohnson
|1
|Champion of IGNORANCE RepubliCON Trump, when as...
|5 hr
|PutinsPuppyDon
|4
|RepubliKLANS pay a NEO NAZI $40,000 to speak!
|7 hr
|truthIStough
|9
|RepubliKLANS and TRUMP Want a SEDITION LAW to p...
|18 hr
|gkjfgagtary5
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC