School board to discuss career techni...

School board to discuss career technical education, summer school

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> The Chico Unified School District board of trustees will discuss career technical education, summer school and facility improvements at a meeting Wednesday. District staff will also update the board on CUSD progress in meeting grant requirements and an overview of the secondary summer school program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mrs. Clinton WON the Popular VOTE by 3,000,000 ... 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 4
100 days 1000 LIES 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
Mr Trump, I've study Andrew Jackson. You Are No... 5 hr AndrewJohnson 1
President TRUMP gets a F in American History! 5 hr AndrewJohnson 1
Champion of IGNORANCE RepubliCON Trump, when as... 5 hr PutinsPuppyDon 4
RepubliKLANS pay a NEO NAZI $40,000 to speak! 7 hr truthIStough 9
RepubliKLANS and TRUMP Want a SEDITION LAW to p... 18 hr gkjfgagtary5 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC