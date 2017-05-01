River Watcher: Tales of foxtails

River Watcher: Tales of foxtails

Cool rain started falling in the morning as if the season was reverting to winter. But summer was indicated by the quick development of grass stems loaded with seeds that were waving in the wind after several days of heat as if they feared loss of surface moisture.

