Richardson Springs, a long legacy of hospitality
Chico >> Many long-time residents in the Chico area have vivid memories of Richardson Springs. The grand brick hotel was once a vibrant resort where movie stars roamed, children swam and hikers picked wildflowers.
Chico Enterprise-Record.
