Quota Clubs join together to make transitioning for homelessness a little fresher
Quota Club members from Oroville Paradise and Gridley gathered at Curves in Oroville to assemble Buckets of Love, which hold cleaning products for people transitioning from homelessness. There's the Sea of Love, which is a song, and there's the City of Love, which is Paris, and then there's Buckets of Love, which was team effort among Butte County Quota Clubs to make moving into a new home a little bit brighter for those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RepubliKLANS pay a NEO NAZI $40,000 to speak!
|1 hr
|truthIStough
|9
|100 days 1000 LIES
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|RepubliKLANS and TRUMP Want a SEDITION LAW to p...
|12 hr
|gkjfgagtary5
|3
|Mrs. Clinton WON the Popular VOTE by 3,000,000 ...
|14 hr
|PoodleBoyDONNY
|1
|democrats Still Cant Figure Out Why Hillary Lost
|14 hr
|Bobs Going Away Soon
|9
|Champion of IGNORANCE RepubliCON Trump, when as...
|15 hr
|Bobs Brain
|3
|FOUNDERS way SMARTER than CONSERVATURDS
|Sun
|republiCONScnn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC