Quota Clubs join together to make tra...

Quota Clubs join together to make transitioning for homelessness a little fresher

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Quota Club members from Oroville Paradise and Gridley gathered at Curves in Oroville to assemble Buckets of Love, which hold cleaning products for people transitioning from homelessness. There's the Sea of Love, which is a song, and there's the City of Love, which is Paris, and then there's Buckets of Love, which was team effort among Butte County Quota Clubs to make moving into a new home a little bit brighter for those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RepubliKLANS pay a NEO NAZI $40,000 to speak! 1 hr truthIStough 9
100 days 1000 LIES 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
RepubliKLANS and TRUMP Want a SEDITION LAW to p... 12 hr gkjfgagtary5 3
Mrs. Clinton WON the Popular VOTE by 3,000,000 ... 14 hr PoodleBoyDONNY 1
democrats Still Cant Figure Out Why Hillary Lost 14 hr Bobs Going Away Soon 9
Champion of IGNORANCE RepubliCON Trump, when as... 15 hr Bobs Brain 3
FOUNDERS way SMARTER than CONSERVATURDS Sun republiCONScnn 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC