Partnering for the a bike path

The Kiwanis Club of Chico partnered with Chico State University Circle K Club, Pleasant Valley and Chico High School Key Clubs, and ServePro of Chico-Lake Almanor to clean up their club-sponsored bike path, along the Midway near Hegan Lane. Those volunteering at the event are, from left, Matthew McDonald, Casey Fox, Kloe Fox, Katie Flint, Alice Tollefson, Rachel Sanchez and Ed Santa Ana.

