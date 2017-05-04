Orme serving Chico well as city manager, council says
Chico >> As one councilor put it, Chico's city manager is tasked with moving not just one football down the field, but dozens, and new ones are constantly being thrown into the game. City Manager Mark Orme appears to be handling that pressure well, and it's not just because of his trademark cheery demeanor.
