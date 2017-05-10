One injured in Seven Mile Lane rollover

One injured in Seven Mile Lane rollover

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

One person was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center Wednesday after a Chevy Colorado pickup rolled over on Seven Mile Lane near the Llano Seco Wildlife Viewing Area southwest of Chico. Chico >> One person was transported to Enloe Medical Center after a pickup rolled over Wednesday morning on Seven Mile Lane southwest of Chico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
O 2.5 Mil Lecture on how we should live with l... 3 hr Godfrey 3
Run Donald Run! RUN but you CAN NOT HIDE this t... 4 hr a-citizen 5
The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"... 7 hr Bob Luvs Naked Golf 13
Eric Trump CONFIRMS; Russian Banks ALWAYS FUND ... 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
Will TRUMP SEEK ASYLUM in RUSSIA? 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 4
TRUMPS Master PUTIN says Comey FIRING has "NOTH... 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
French are SMARTER than AMERICANS, SAD 10 hr Bob Luvs French Meat 17
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,472 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC