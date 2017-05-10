Oh, well. California water info can r...

Oh, well. California water info can remain secret, court rules

The Miami Herald

Crucial details about the location and depth of certain California water wells can be kept secret, and out of the hands of an environmental group, a top federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Although targeting a specific request for California information, the ruling by what's sometimes called the nation's second-highest court could shape at least a few of the other Freedom of Information Act requests nationwide.

Read more at The Miami Herald.

Chico, CA

