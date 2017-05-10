Oh, well. California water info can remain secret, court rules
Crucial details about the location and depth of certain California water wells can be kept secret, and out of the hands of an environmental group, a top federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Although targeting a specific request for California information, the ruling by what's sometimes called the nation's second-highest court could shape at least a few of the other Freedom of Information Act requests nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Trump CONFIRMS; Russian Banks ALWAYS FUND ...
|7 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|Will TRUMP SEEK ASYLUM in RUSSIA?
|12 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|TRUMPS Master PUTIN says Comey FIRING has "NOTH...
|15 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Run Donald Run! RUN but you CAN NOT HIDE this t...
|18 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"...
|22 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|12
|French are SMARTER than AMERICANS, SAD
|2 hr
|Bob Luvs French Meat
|17
|TRUMP Peronality DEFECT of "Personal DESTRUCTIO...
|6 hr
|BaloneySANDWICHES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC