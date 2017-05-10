New evidence in rape case alleges man...

New evidence in rape case alleges man worked as pimp

Oroville >> A Granite Bay man who had pleaded no contest to rape by use of drug was sentenced to a 90-day psychological evaluation following new evidence presented Friday that he has allegedly worked as a pimp. Connor Guzman, 22, pleaded no contest in January to the rape charge that stemmed from an incident that happened in Chico.

