New Chico wings place reflects ownersa spice mixology
Chico >> Partners in the kitchen Marsail Ford and Sonny Lee say their multi-year food experience and sense of culinary exploration when it comes to rubs and sauces means a better dish of wings. Open for lunch and dinner, WingMan has been serving for about a month at 1008 W. Sacramento Ave., in the Safeway shopping center.
