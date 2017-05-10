New Chico wings place reflects owners...

New Chico wings place reflects ownersa spice mixology

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Partners in the kitchen Marsail Ford and Sonny Lee say their multi-year food experience and sense of culinary exploration when it comes to rubs and sauces means a better dish of wings. Open for lunch and dinner, WingMan has been serving for about a month at 1008 W. Sacramento Ave., in the Safeway shopping center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Is democrat Party Lying To It's Voters Abou... 2 hr Bob Has Genital W... 1
RepubliKLANS want to make "LYNCHING" Okay again! 3 hr Bob Luvs A Lynching 2
To CONSERVATURDS, IGNORANCE is BLISS 4 hr Bob Needs Help 2
All ENEMIES, FOREIGN And DOMESTIC 4 hr Bobs Not Right Me... 2
News Butte's most wanted for July 25 (Jul '08) 6 hr ChiChi 72
democrats Funding Abortion Clinics To Eat Baby ... 7 hr Bob Luvs Abortions 1
Muslim in the Closet TRUMP to go to MECCA! 9 hr MeccaMOMA 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC