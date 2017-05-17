Musicians honor Leonard Cohen with tribute, benefit show
Molly Paul with Mark McKinnon performing at Café Coda last year as former California Celtic band, Ha'Penny Bridge. McKinnon planned the Blue Room Theatre benefit and tribute show to late musician and poet, Leonard Cohen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COUNSEL APPOINED to INVESTIGATE trump
|6 hr
|LyinTurdMaster
|7
|Comey Testimony will send Trump to JAIL!
|6 hr
|Democrat Hypocrisy
|12
|Comey may go to Jail...
|7 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Heavily Armed Pervert ConservaTURDS Seize Game ...
|7 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Somali Refugees Arrested In MN w/an ARSENAL .
|9 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|RepubliKLANS Plan to be the VICTIMS and BLAME C...
|10 hr
|StrategyOfA BULLY
|1
|Real Spy connected to Hillary arrested
|10 hr
|Godfrey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC