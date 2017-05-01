Music echoes past for Art Garfunkel
When/where: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., May 11 at the Paradise Performing Arts Center, 777 Nunneley Road. Tickets: Buy online at www.chicotickets.com or at Chico locations: Campus Bicycles, Diamond W Western Wear, Herreld Music or The Music Connection.
