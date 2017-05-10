Moving Forward: Chico development update planned

An update from the Chico Community Development Department is set from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Old Municipal Building Conference Room, 441 Main St. Community Development Director Mark Wolfe will provide an update on building permit plan check process timelines, an overview of permit activity, staffing changes, online permitting and new regulatory standards on the city's web site. Time will be available for questions.

