Moving Forward: Chico development update planned
An update from the Chico Community Development Department is set from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Old Municipal Building Conference Room, 441 Main St. Community Development Director Mark Wolfe will provide an update on building permit plan check process timelines, an overview of permit activity, staffing changes, online permitting and new regulatory standards on the city's web site. Time will be available for questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Is democrat Party Lying To It's Voters Abou...
|2 hr
|Bob Has Genital W...
|1
|RepubliKLANS want to make "LYNCHING" Okay again!
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs A Lynching
|2
|To CONSERVATURDS, IGNORANCE is BLISS
|4 hr
|Bob Needs Help
|2
|All ENEMIES, FOREIGN And DOMESTIC
|4 hr
|Bobs Not Right Me...
|2
|Butte's most wanted for July 25 (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|ChiChi
|72
|democrats Funding Abortion Clinics To Eat Baby ...
|7 hr
|Bob Luvs Abortions
|1
|Muslim in the Closet TRUMP to go to MECCA!
|9 hr
|MeccaMOMA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC