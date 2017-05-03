Man charged with attempted murder in Chico stabbing
Oroville >> A Chico man has been charged with attempted murder for his alleged role in a stabbing at a south Chico home in March. Corey Crews was charged Friday in Butte County Superior Court with felony counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynch said in email she would protect Clinton
|5 min
|Godfrey
|1
|The Wiener got 1000s of Clinton emails.
|2 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|The Democrats have Presidunce Trump to Thank fo...
|2 hr
|IneptitudePLUS
|2
|UNFIT to be PRESIDENT
|2 hr
|FFF666FFFfff
|3
|President Trump says "Mideast Peace is Easy".
|2 hr
|Aasdnefuihbbb
|1
|President Trump wants to "Change" the FIRST AME...
|2 hr
|CallingPatriots
|1
|RepubliKLANS and TRUMP Want a SEDITION LAW to p...
|4 hr
|ParanoiaEXTREME
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC