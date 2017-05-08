Love in a big way marks a corner near...

Love in a big way marks a corner near downtown

Yesterday

Artist Jeb Speer, known in the art world as Seizer One, works on the second part of the LOVE mural near the Junction in Chico, where Main Street merges into Park Avenue. The building is a warehouse for Lulu's, which sells clothing online.

