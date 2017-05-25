Lifting a a death sentencea
During his first few months in the field of addiction recovery, Dr. Ross Tye treated an alcoholic who had been exposed in utero and born with the disease. Now in his mid-20s, the man has a criminal record including three DUIs, Tye said, and seemed beyond help just a few months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Destructive SECRETS LEAKER TRUMP still pla...
|18 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|7
|The SAVAGE keeps on EMBARRASSING AMERICA
|29 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|NATO Leaders TRY tohold Back LAUGHS at TRUMP SP...
|3 hr
|TrumpTheStooge
|1
|Trump, the RepubliKLAN THUG, Bullies European L...
|3 hr
|TrumpTheStooge
|1
|TRUMP Destroys Intelligence Relationships with ...
|4 hr
|TrumpIsSADsadSAD
|1
|Montana RepubliKLAN Gianforte CRIMINALLY ASSAUL...
|4 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|2
|Advertisers LEAVING FAKE FOX News over Sean Han...
|4 hr
|bob is a sick lib
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC