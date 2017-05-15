Leadership conference

Leadership conference

Jarrett Stickney, left, an Eagle Scout candidate, and Robert Payne, an Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 2 in Chico were sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary to attend the Freedoms Foundation Spirit of America Youth Leadership Conference, April 20-23 in Philadelphia, Penn. The scouts took an historical tour and interacted with experts through workshops on citizenship, democracy and the free enterprise system.

