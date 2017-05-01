Huffman: What does free press mean to...

Huffman: What does free press mean to you?

When you think of free press, do you think, “Wow, I don't have to pay for news”? The trend toward conglomeration of newspapers needs to be reversed. We need journalists investigating and publishing stories about what's happening in Paradise and Magalia.

