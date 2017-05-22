Hot shot: Ita s hot, but ...
Enterprise-Record It's hot, but ...: Temperatures are soaring, but when you live in the chilly water like this pair of turtles at the Bidwell-Sacramento River Indian Fishery Nature Trail west of Chico, it can be good to climb out onto log once in a while to warm up.
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|TRUMP Excludes "US PRESS" at Saudi/Tillerson Pr...
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|4
|Trump's Comrade Gen Flynn DENIES Senate Subpoen...
|2 hr
|Old Bob the SLOB
|10
|There is No Future in "Living in the Lie". Fox ...
|2 hr
|The eyes Of a Nut...
|3
|You smart Libs. Who Murdered Seith Rich
|17 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|U forgot one thing Seith Rich's Murder
|17 hr
|RealCitizeReallyR...
|15
|Hey ConservaTURDS; No Trump Campaign Promise wi...
|18 hr
|noMObabbleDON
|3
