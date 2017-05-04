Hot shot: Camera makers

Hot shot: Camera makers

22 hrs ago

Camera makers: Students build pinhole cameras Sunday during a workshop held at the Fab Lab in Chico, in honor of Pinhole Photography Day. Instructor Jim Mathews looks on as students Aremis Cooper, Jim Mathews, Kelli Schmidtke and Carob Bradlyn build cameras.

Chico, CA

