Hot shot: Camera makers

Camera makers: Students build pinhole cameras Sunday during a workshop held at the Fab Lab in Chico, in honor of Pinhole Photography Day. Instructor Jim Mathews looks on as students Aremis Cooper, Jim Mathews, Kelli Schmidtke and Carob Bradlyn build cameras.
