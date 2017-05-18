Hooked on Fishing draws hundreds of young anglers to Horseshoe Lake
Anglers line Horseshoe Lake in Bidwell Park Saturday for Chico's 30th annual Hooked on Fishing free kids fishing day. Chico >> The star of Hooked on Fishing was not having a good day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise!
|13 min
|TrumpWorld Solution
|59
|Why Liberals Are REALLY So Upset About Presiden...
|58 min
|Bob Had It Coming
|1
|Destroying Donald Trump is all that matters!
|2 hr
|Bob Has No Proof
|6
|My Idea of A GOOD STORY, AKA KARMA
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Wonder if Seith Rich Knew Vince Foster?
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|Vince Foster & Seith Smith worked for who?
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|TRUMP ARMS Muslims w/ $!!)BILLION in American M...
|3 hr
|Bob Throws A Fit ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC