Help needed for Bayliss library work

Help needed for Bayliss library work

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Named for the Bayliss family, Bayliss is a community about 20 miles west of Chico on Glenn County Road 39. Organizers are trying to get a lawn put in, and have plans for a simple pavilion with a roof for community events, and have landscaping on the list. An irrigation system, walkway and curbing have already gone in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's COMRADE FLYNN gets 2 More Subpoenas! 3 hr CitizenRadicalPerv 3
Sean Hannity's Mom won't look at him. She pukes... 3 hr Terror In A FACE ... 1
It's Confirmed, All ConservaTURD RepubliKLAN Is... 3 hr FakeFoxNewsLIES 1
Glad The Russians Won Elec 4 Trump 4 hr Bob Luvs Iran 4
A Face Even A Mother Would Cringe At 4 hr Bob Luvs Debbie 1
"TRUTH NEWS" is Pounding "FOX FAKE NEWS" in the... 4 hr TruthOverFakeNews 1
Trump Budget to Granny; No Medicare, No Food St... 6 hr GrannyJustDieNow 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC