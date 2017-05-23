Help needed for Bayliss library work
Named for the Bayliss family, Bayliss is a community about 20 miles west of Chico on Glenn County Road 39. Organizers are trying to get a lawn put in, and have plans for a simple pavilion with a roof for community events, and have landscaping on the list. An irrigation system, walkway and curbing have already gone in.
