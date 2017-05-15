Getting their hands dirty

13 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

For the final exhibition at its 820 Broadway location, 1078 Gallery presents a solid variety show of ceramic art - appropriately titled Alma Mudder - produced by 11 artists who all, according to the gallery's website, "studied at CSU Chico in the last decade, graduated, and moved on to higher education, artist residencies, employment or other opportunities." There's an impressive range of viewpoints and styles that admirably showcases the medium of clay's boundless potential for creative expression - a sentiment that also could be applied to the long-running gallery itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

