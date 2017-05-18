Fraternity accused of cutting down trees in national forest
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers at California State University, Chico, who allegedly went on a tree-cutting binge in the Lassen National Forest, are now facing criminal charges. CBS San Francisco reports the fraternity brothers are accused of hacking down more than 32 trees as part of an initiation ceremony in April for new pledges.
