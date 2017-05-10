Food, fun and bunco planned for Saturday in Chico

Fun activities for all ages, a lunch and bunco will be hosted by St. John and Our Divine Savior Parishes' Catholic Daughters Group on Saturday, and all proceeds will go to local charities. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Our Divine Savior Parish, 566 E. Lassen AveActivities including a raffle drawings for gift baskets and a special award for one person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.