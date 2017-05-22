Fire damages north Chico apartment bu...

Fire damages north Chico apartment building

Chico >> A fire Monday afternoon damaged an apartment building in north Chico, but no one was hurt, according to the Chico Fire Department. Firefighters responded about 1:20 p.m. to a fire at a two-floor apartment building on Ralland Circle, which is near East and North avenues, just north of Bidwell Junior High School.

