Final DWR spillway workshop is tonight in Chico

Oroville >> The Department of Water Resources's final Butte County workshop on the Oroville Dam spillway situation will be Thursday night in Chico. The workshop, at the Chico Masonic Family Center, 1110 W. East Ave., will begin with an informational session at 5:30 p.m., a presentation at 6:30 p.m. and then a question-and-answer period.

