Farm Babies: Exhibit features the adorable at Silver Dollar Fair

Thursday May 25

Kindergarten students from Achieve Charter School of Paradise check out the baby chicks Thursday at the Farm Babies exhibit at the Silver Dollar Fair in Chico. The young animals are part of Farm Babies, an exhibit at the Silver Dollar Fair, which opened Thursday afternoon.

