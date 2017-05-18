Family outing is fun for killer whale...

Family outing is fun for killer whales, not so much for their big, blue neighbor

20 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Drone video captures a a killer whale known as Emma and her family group approaching and harassing a blue whale on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in the Monterey Bay. The giant blue, a species easily startled by killer whales, immediately makes a huge splash the flees at top speed, escaping to safer waters.

