Excavator operator injured in Diversion Pool accident
A worker operating an excavator at the Diversion Pool in Oroville was injured early Tuesday in an accident with another excavator. A Department of Water Resources spokeswoman said the injured worker was not seriously injured and is expected to be released shortly from Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
