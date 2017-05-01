Endangered Species Faire is Saturday ...

Endangered Species Faire is Saturday in Chico

18 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The 38th annual Endangered Species Faire will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the picnic area at One-Mile Recreation Area in Bidwell Park. The free event hosted by the Butte Environmental Council teaches about threatened animals through hands-on activities with a live animal show, puppet parade, music, food and an eco-scavenger hunt.

Chico, CA

