Endangered Species Faire is Saturday in Chico
The 38th annual Endangered Species Faire will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the picnic area at One-Mile Recreation Area in Bidwell Park. The free event hosted by the Butte Environmental Council teaches about threatened animals through hands-on activities with a live animal show, puppet parade, music, food and an eco-scavenger hunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TrumpCARE Set to FAIL for a SECOND TIME!
|4 hr
|losingITdon
|1
|For BANKRUPTCY KING Donald J Trump, FAILING IS ...
|5 hr
|WinningISFailing
|1
|FBI Director Comey TALKS TRUMP/RUSSIA Connectio...
|6 hr
|ChillingExposure
|1
|DISASTA: BAD: SAD: The ILLIGITIMATE Presidency ...
|6 hr
|Your Boy Boys
|1
|UNFIT to be PRESIDENT
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|BITTER Melania tells Trump; Resign or it's DIVO...
|20 hr
|FoolishChilsDon
|1
|Bitter Hillary Still Blaming Everyone But Herself
|20 hr
|Bob Is A Screw Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC