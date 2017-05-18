East Park Avenue remodeling project t...

East Park Avenue remodeling project to be Riebes

7 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Remodeling is continuing on the new location for Riebes Auto Parts on East Park Avenue and Country Lane in Chico. The larger location will be home to the operation now quartered on East 20th Street near Park Avenue.

Read more at Mercury-Register.

Chico, CA

