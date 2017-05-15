Crepeville finally opens in Chico

Crepeville finally opens in Chico

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Crepeville restaurant has opened on the corner of Main and Third Streets in downtown Chico, in the historic Grand View building. Owner Derar Zawaydeh, of the Sacramento area, said the restaurant at Third and Main streets had a soft opening last week, primarily operating at night.

