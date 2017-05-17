Council OKs downtown district
Despite some hesitation over specifics of a proposed Property and Business Improvement District for downtown Chico, a majority of the City Council voted in favor of its creation Tuesday night . Making the issue a little sticky was the fact that, as a downtown property owner, the city must also buy in - to the tune of about $69,000, to be paid through parking fines.
