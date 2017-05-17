Corning mayor congratulates Restore program graduate
Corning >> A young Restore program graduate was recognized Tuesday at the City Council meeting by Mayor Douglas Hatley Jr., who presented a graduation certificate of completion. Hatley congratulated Bridget Ramirez, 10, who said she enjoyed spending time with her mentor, Carly, and checking out the animals at Hope Haven Farm in Corning.
