Corning mayor congratulates Restore program graduate

Corning >> A young Restore program graduate was recognized Tuesday at the City Council meeting by Mayor Douglas Hatley Jr., who presented a graduation certificate of completion. Hatley congratulated Bridget Ramirez, 10, who said she enjoyed spending time with her mentor, Carly, and checking out the animals at Hope Haven Farm in Corning.

