City employee accused of cheating affordable housing system
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed lawsuits Wednesday against two people who allegedly cheated the city's affordable housing system by lying to obtain below-market rate units or misusing them for profit. The lawsuits filed against Catherine C. Bailey and Rita Zakhrabova allege the women violated the rules governing the city's inclusionary affordable housing program, which requires developer to set aside units to sell to qualified low or middle-income buyers at below-market rates.
