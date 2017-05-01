CHP officer hurt in multi-car Skyway crash
Paradise >> A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt Saturday night when a man driving a Tesla crashed into the officer's parked patrol vehicle near Paradise, according to the CHP. The officer was outside his patrol vehicle helping a motorist whose car broke down on Skyway, according to a press release.
