CHP officer hurt in multi-car Skyway crash

Paradise >> A California Highway Patrol officer was hurt Saturday night when a man driving a Tesla crashed into the officer's parked patrol vehicle near Paradise, according to the CHP. The officer was outside his patrol vehicle helping a motorist whose car broke down on Skyway, according to a press release.

