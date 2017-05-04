Childrena s Choir of Chico spring concert is May 13
The Children's Choir of Chico will host a spring concert at 7 p.m. May 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, 667 E. First Ave. Children's Choir of Chico is a community choir program that provides artistic choral education and performance. Its singers come from throughout Butte and Glenn counties.
