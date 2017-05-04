Chico school board considers alternative scheduling for high schools
Chico >> Chico Unified high schools have long had a traditional six-period day, but that might not always be the case. The Chico Unified School District board of trustees on Wednesday discussed alternative scheduling and the possibility of changing the high schools' current six-period day into something that will better accommodate students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Wiener got 1000s of Clinton emails.
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|Poor Donald Trump, He actually won the Presidency!
|1 hr
|SADsadSADbad
|3
|TRUMP HAS NO CLUE as to how to Be President of ...
|4 hr
|DefendingTHElie
|1
|TRUMP GETS NOTHING in the BUDGET DEAL!
|6 hr
|NadaZILCHnothing
|1
|Lynch said in email she would protect Clinton
|6 hr
|Bobs Luvs His Boss
|2
|Psycho Presidential Advisor Carter Page does th...
|6 hr
|soSLAEZYdon
|1
|The Democrats have Presidunce Trump to Thank fo...
|20 hr
|IneptitudePLUS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC