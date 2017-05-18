Chico police recover stolen bikes at Lost Park, make arrest
Chico >> Chico police arrested a Chico man Wednesday on burglary and stolen property charges after he roused suspicions by removing parts from a bicycle near downtown. Nicholas Ofria was arrested on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary, possession of stolen property and violating probation, according to a press release released by the Chico Police Department.
