Chico Frat Boys Accused Of Chopping Down 32 Trees In Lassen National Forest

During an initiation for the California State University, Chico chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, popped collar marketing majors allegedly chopped down 32 trees in Lassen National Forest this past April. According to ABC 7 , the United States Forest Service has filed criminal charges against the fraternity, namely chapter president Evan Jossey.

